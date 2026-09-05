Arunachal Governor Parnaik Urges Teachers to Be ‘Game Changers’ in Shaping Future Citizens

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday urged teachers in the state to be "game changers" by promoting innovation, social responsibility and ethical values while preparing students to become confident, skilled and responsible citizens.

In his message on the eve of Teachers' Day, Parnaik said educational institutions should prepare young people to become assets to society, capable of being innovative, employable and enterprising and of creating opportunities and generating sustainable wealth by responsibly using the state's natural and human resources.

The governor extended his greetings to the teaching community and appreciated the dedication, wisdom and compassion of teachers in shaping not only the minds of students but also their character and values.

"Teaching is a noble profession carrying the responsibility of enlightening, inspiring and preparing young people for life. A teacher's words, example and encouragement can influence a student throughout their lifetime," he added.

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