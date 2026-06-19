Arunachal News

Arunachal Govt Vows Collaborative Push to Resolve Long-Pending Forest and Land Disputes

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state government remained committed to resolving long-pending forest and land management issues through collaborative decision-making and better inter-departmental coordination.
Arunachal Govt
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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state government remained committed to resolving long-pending forest and land management issues through collaborative decision-making and better inter-departmental coordination.

Mein made the statement after chairing a high-power committee meeting attended by Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, Urban Development and Land Management Minister Balo Raja and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

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Chowna Mein
Forest
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