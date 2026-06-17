Arunachal Unveils Major Reforms to Ease Business Regulations

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has implemented wide-ranging reforms to improve the ease of doing business by reducing compliance requirements across 51 areas under the Centre's Business Reforms Action Plan, with 16 priority reforms already approved by the Centre.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the reforms covered sectors including land management, urban development, labour, environment and utility services. The proposed Arunachal Pradesh MSME Facilitation Ordinance, 2026, introduced self-certification, conditional approvals and a three-year exemption from routine inspections for eligible enterprises.

The government revised industrial building norms, simplified pollution control procedures and launched a fully digital system for building permissions. It also removed minimum land ownership requirements for establishing private schools and universities to encourage investment in education. All 17 industrial estates and parks were linked to the GIS-based India Industrial Land Bank portal, while trade licences, electricity and water connections were made available online.

The government said the reforms aimed to create a transparent and investor-friendly environment while preserving the state's ecological, cultural and tribal heritage.

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