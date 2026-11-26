OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Wednesday stressed the need to preserve indigenous cultures, customs and languages while urging community organisations to promote education and skill development to empower the younger generation.

Addressing the second general conference of the Neri Welfare Society (NWS) at Pakoti in East Kameng district, Natung said community-based organisations had an important role in safeguarding cultural heritage and passing traditional values on to future generations. He encouraged the society to strengthen unity among members of the Neri community and work towards their social, educational and economic progress.

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