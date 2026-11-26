STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Refinery organised an awareness programme at its Learning and Development Centre in Noonmati to familiarise students with its CSR-sponsored job-oriented skill development training initiative. More than 124 students from educational institutions in and around Noonmati and other parts of Guwahati participated in the programme, which aimed to inform eligible candidates about the courses and encourage them to take up training to improve their employability. The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET)-CSTS, Guwahati.

Rajib Kumar Das, Head of Technical Support Service at CIPET-CSTS, delivered a presentation on the available courses, training facilities, course modules, employment opportunities and application process. Students also sought clarifications on course structure, career prospects and placement assistance.

Addressing the gathering, Guwahati Refinery GM-in-Charge (HR) Om Prasad Chetry stressed the importance of skill development in improving employability and preparing young people for emerging job opportunities.

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