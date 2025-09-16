Arunachal: IGTAMSU hosts motivational talk on youth careers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Focusing on the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the pivotal role of young people in shaping India’s future, the commerce and management department of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) at Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, organised a motivational talk on Monday, under the banner INSPIRE-2025.

The programme, themed “Shaping India @2047: Youth Careers in Trade, Public Service & Nation Building,” was held at the university auditorium and featured trade development officer cum DIPRO Tai Arun, as the invited speaker.

Arun, in his keynote address, highlighted the collective responsibility of youth in transforming India into a developed, inclusive, innovative, and sustainable global leader.

He elaborated on the functioning of the state trade and commerce department, and explained career opportunities in trade, entrepreneurship, and related fields.

The speaker also shed light on various government schemes and initiatives such as the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APII), the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme, DDUSY, PMEGP and several Atma Nirbhar schemes including Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (Agriculture), Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (Horticulture) and Atma Nirbhar Pasu Palan Yojana (Animal Husbandry).

To motivate the students, Arun cited the success stories of entrepreneurs from the state, including Tage Rita (founder of Naara Aaba winery), Bengia Tuli (founder of Pare Hut) and Bobby Hano (founder of Ziro Festival of Music). He encouraged students to think beyond boundaries and innovate in their chosen fields.

In addition to trade and entrepreneurship, the DIPRO spoke about career prospects in public service, with detailed insights into central and state-level examinations such as UPSC and APPSC.

He referred to achievers from the region and urged students to pursue excellence, whether as entrepreneurs or civil servants.

