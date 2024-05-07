Arunachal: Illegal Appointments Rock Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHE & WSDWU) recently revealed a disconcerting occurrence of illegal appointments. These appointments are taking place within its department. In a written complaint to the Itanagar Special Investigation Cell superintendent of police it alleges that 17 illegal appointments were made. These were made to the post of regularised work-charged (WC) employees in the PHE&WS departments of Changlang and Longding districts.

The union acquired RTI documents to accuse top-level officers in the PHE&WS department. The accusation points to their involvement in the illegal appointments. These appointments lack any formal official order stoking controversy. None of the appointees are locals nor possess prior experience in the department. This raises serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the recruitment process. It's especially disconcerting considering the predicament of numerous casual workers awaiting job regularisation. These workers have been waiting for decades.

Tadar Dawa president of the union, drew attention to the possibility that the count of illicit appointees might exceed previous estimates. Additional information is pending from the RTI according to Dawa. Beyond that, the union has extended its probing gaze past Changlang and Longding districts. Similar irregularities have been revealed in other areas of the state.

Regions such as Itanagar Yupia, Sagalee and Keyi Panyor districts have experienced similar issues. The roster of alleged illegal WC workers includes roles such as fitters carpenters and masons. It also features plumbers and electricians. The union, AAPPHE & WSDWU has maintained stern opposition to this matter. They demand the immediate nullification of these alleged illicit appointments and postings.

In letter to the Chief Secretary, the union has called for prompt intervention. They have given state government a week's notice to respond. If no measures transpire within given time the union warns of drastic action. They threaten a statewide halt to water supply for 24 hours.

The exposure of these illicit appointments has sent a shockwave through Arunachal Pradesh. It's prodding demands for accountability and transparency within the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department. The investigation continues to unfold. The fate of these appointments teeters precariously. With the welfare of authentic workers and departmental integrity at stake the circumstances are tense.