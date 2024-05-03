Arunachal Pradesh: SIC arrest former DDSE for illegal teacher appointment

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In yet another significant development, the state police Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance), has arrested former Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Siang District, Talem Jamoh (61).

The arrest was made in connection to the case, SIC (VIG) PS C/No. 09/2023, pertaining to illegal appointment of Primary Teachers (PRTs) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the education department, Siang district.

Superintendent of Police (SIC), Anant Mittal, in a press communiqué, informed that Talem Jamoh was apprehended under sections 120(B)/420/468/471/409 IPC R/W Sec. 13(2) PC Act, 1988, pertaining to the illegal appointment in the education department on May 1, last.

Jamoh is a resident of Napit village, of East Siang district. He said that the arrest comes as a result of an exhaustive investigation initiated on December 20, 2023, triggered by complaints filed by one Tajing Saroh, regarding alleged irregularities in the appointment process of PRT and Multi-MTS within the education department of Siang District.

Jamoh, besides being retired from DDSE, also contested in the Lok Sabha election, 2024, from the National People's Party (NPP) from 35th Pangin-Boleng assembly constituency.

