Arunachal: Indian Army, AR conduct swift heli-borne drill in Changlang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles (AR) carried out a joint heli-borne troop insertion exercise in the strategically important Vijaynagar salient in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at testing rapid deployment capability and improving operational preparedness in difficult and remote terrain.

The exercise, carried out on Friday, involved the quick induction of acclimatised troops into a simulated operational area to assess readiness to respond to emerging security challenges, a defence spokesperson said on Saturday.

The drill focused on speed, coordination and precision to ensure smooth execution under near-real conditions, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement. He said the operation showcased the forces' ability to deploy troops swiftly and efficiently in challenging environments.

The participating troops demonstrated high levels of professionalism, adaptability and combat readiness throughout the exercise, the spokesperson said.

The joint drill also strengthened coordination and mutual understanding between the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army, enhancing their overall operational reach. Lt Col Rawat added that such exercises are crucial for fine-tuning standard operating procedures, improving interoperability and reinforcing collective response mechanisms in strategically sensitive areas.

