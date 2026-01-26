Arunachal News

Arunachal: Indian Army joins ‘Pemakod Losar’ celebrations in Tuting

Personnel of the Indian Army stationed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tuting, along the China border, joined the local Buddhist community to celebrate ‘Pemakod Losar’, the New Year of the Pemako region.
Indian Army
ITANAGAR: Personnel of the Indian Army stationed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tuting, along the China border, joined the local Buddhist community to celebrate ‘Pemakod Losar’, the New Year of the Pemako region. The festival, celebrated on Saturday, reaffirmed the Army’s enduring commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering civil-military harmony in the remote frontier region, an official statement said. Musical performances by artists from the Dirang Valley infused the celebrations with devotional energy, resonating with the region’s profound spiritual traditions, it said.

