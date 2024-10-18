Arunachal: Indian Army Marks 62 Years of Valor at Walong Battle with Month-Long Celebration

GUWAHATI: The Indian Army commemorated the 62nd Anniversary of the Battle of Walong on Thursday, marking the beginning of a month-long series of events to honor the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers and civilians of Walong during the 1962 conflict.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women, Child Development & Cultural Affairs, and managed by Walong Brigade.

The event was attended by officials from the Indian Army, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, local citizens, NCC cadets, school children, and youth from the community.

The ceremony started with an interesting performance by the Pipes and Drums of the Walong Brigade, followed by a riveting cultural program. Dasanglu Pul also flagged off two Battlefield Treks led by a combined team of Indian Army and NCC cadets.

These treks will trace the paths taken by the gallant Indian soldiers during the 1962 war and serve as a testament to the strong resistance mounted in difficult weather and terrain conditions. Besides, it also aims at developing battlefield tourism in the picturesque and pristine Lohit Valley.

Another included adventure treks to the high-altitude lakes of Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso, under which the Indian Army, NCC cadets, and citizens from the districts of Anjaw and Lohit. These treks are advertised as a boost to adventure tourism in the region and to train local youth to be tourism entrepreneurs.

As part of the celebrations, the Indian Army dedicated Sadbhavna Projects to the local community to continue its commitment to community development work. The projects were received on behalf of the community by Dasanglu Pul. Operation Sadbhavna is one of the flagship initiatives of the Indian Army to work towards local development-a single platform supporting the government's Vibrant Village initiative.

Besides these programmes, the state has also planned other events for the month, such as cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai, white-water rafting from Walong to Wakro, and half marathon from Kibithu to Walong. It is definitely in respect of the martyrs' sacrifices, but it will also promote the adventure tourism destination of Lohit Valley.

The Indian Army also offers a promise in these border areas by providing medical and veterinary camps as part of its commitment to the health and development of communities.

A grand ceremony on November 13 and 14 marks the celebrations, with a light and sound show and martial arts display.

The function will culminate the event, honoring the veterans and families of those who were part of the Battle of Walong and the valor of the civilians who stood alongside the Indian Army and its defense of their motherland.