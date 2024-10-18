Manipur Violence: NIA Launches Investigation into Drone Bombings

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in association with Manipur police, visited the site of drone bombing in Koutruk village under Imphal West on Wednesday.

It is their first visit since the agency took the reins of investigations. On September 1, Kuki militants, suspected to have hatched the attack, left Ngangbam (O) Surbala dead and her daughter seriously injured. Besides, government vehicles and private property were damaged.

Originally handled by the police of Imphal West, the case was recently taken up by the NIA due to certain apprehensions it has with regard to how the state government is dealing with the case.

The NIA has asked the Manipur police to furnish all related documents and evidence. The agency has sought the Special Court of NIA to provide all necessary materials for their investigation, as it is focusing on investigating the involvement of suspected armed miscreants.

The NIA team, along with local police and a forensic team, paid a visit to the site of the drone bombing to re-examine the area and go over field reports. They were accompanied by SDPO Imphal N Ingocha and the officer-in-charge of Lamsang police station, N Tiken.

It had promised to carry out an all-rounded probe into the attacks earlier. The NIA has now decided to probe the killing of Ngangbam (O) Surbala who was shot during drone bombings and attacks by suspected Kuki militants on September 1.

Surbala was found shot dead at Koutruk Ching, where she had gone to see her family members with her daughter, who also suffered injuries. The NIA team once again went to the house of Ningthoujam Chaoba, father of Surbala for the re-examination of the crime scene wherein all the evidence are processed. The investigation, which started around 11 am, continued until 2 pm.

According to reports, Surbala was shot in the head by a stray bullet fired apparently from the Bethel side during the attack by the Kuki militants. She died on the spot from the injuries sustained.

The NIA team also visited the damages caused by the militants at Koutruk Ching Leikai on September 1. Some houses of the locals belonging to Leisangthem Heman, Thangjam Bashan, Thangjam Kapil, Angom Sunita, and Nandeibam Ibohanbi were also set on fire during the attack.

The team further searched the houses of the Secretary of the Koutruk Apunba Youth Club, Leisangthem Romen, along with Ningthoujam Priyokumar and Leisangthem Heman, whose houses were also destroyed as part of the drone attack. Sources said the team has also questioned local residents and collected their versions about the incidents.