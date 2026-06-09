Arunachal: Indian Army showcases modern weapons and surveillance systems to NCC cadets

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: More than 350 NCC cadets and students participated in a motivational lecture and weapons and equipment display organised by the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The programme was held during the combined annual training camp of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC at the North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli.

Officials said the event aimed to familiarise youth with modern military systems, including indigenous platforms, and provide insights into operational equipment used by the armed forces.

Weapons on display included the SIG Sauer 716 rifle, Negev 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun, SAKO TRG-42 sniper rifle, AK-203 assault rifle, 84 mm Recoilless Launcher Mk-IV and 40 mm Multi Grenade Launcher. Surveillance systems such as thermal imagers, reflex sights and holographic sights were also showcased.

Army personnel interacted with cadets and highlighted aspects of military life, discipline and national service. The programme concluded with an interactive session on the role of the armed forces in national security.

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