Arunachal: Indian Army to host former-servicemen rally in Tenga Valley on June 14

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Indian Army will organize a grand former-servicemen rally on June 14 at the Tenga Valley military station in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, to honour the valour, dedication, and sacrifices of veterans and veer naris from the state.

The event will be graced by state Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, GOC Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Gambir Singh, GOC Ball of Fire Division Maj Gen K S Grewal, along with senior military officers, state government representatives, welfare organisations, and resettlement agencies, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Thursday.

He informed that the rally will provide on-the-spot assistance through dedicated help desks to address issues related to pensions, healthcare, and resettlement.

A fully equipped medical camp will offer free health check-ups and consultations.

Veterans and their families will also have access to various support services at stalls set up by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and the Arunachal Pradesh Resettlement department.

Students will present cultural performances as a gesture of gratitude and respect for the veteran community, Lt Col Rawat added.

Also Read: Arunachal: Dead Body Found Near Lekhi Bridge in Naharlagun

Also Watch: