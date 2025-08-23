Arunachal: Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps Rescues Critically Injured Policeman from Remote Hills

ITANAGAR: Demonstrating courage and compassion beyond the call of duty, troops of the Gajraj Corps, Indian Army, successfully conducted a daring rescue operation in the late hours of August 20 and 21 in the remote RR Hill region of Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was launched after urgent information was received regarding a critically injured police officer who had sustained a skull fracture at Bomdila Police Station. Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and ensured his safe evacuation to Tezpur for advanced treatment.

This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the Army, Police, and civil administration. It stands as a true reflection of the Indian Army’s ethos of “Service Before Self”—where valour, compassion, and commitment to humanity remain paramount.