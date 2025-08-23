Arunachal: Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps Rescues Critically Injured Policeman from Remote Hills

ITANAGAR: Demonstrating courage and compassion beyond the call of duty, troops of the Gajraj Corps, Indian Army, successfully conducted a daring rescue operation in the late hours of August 20 and 21 in the remote RR Hill region of Arunachal Pradesh.
The operation was launched after urgent information was received regarding a critically injured police officer who had sustained a skull fracture at Bomdila Police Station. Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and ensured his safe evacuation to Tezpur for advanced treatment.
This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the Army, Police, and civil administration. It stands as a true reflection of the Indian Army’s ethos of “Service Before Self”—where valour, compassion, and commitment to humanity remain paramount.
The Indian Army extended heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the brave policeman. The operation reaffirmed the Army’s role as a pillar of reassurance and solidarity for the people of the Northeast, upholding the finest traditions of service, humanity, and national responsibility.
Similarly, on August 16, 24 aviators of Spearcorps, Indian Army, responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of a soldier deployed in a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh and saved his life. In a post on X on August 17, Spear Corps said, "The helicopter touched down on the boulders next to a riverbed to evacuate the soldier from the forward post."