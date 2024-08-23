Arunachal: Initiative taken to empower students, workshop held at Venerable Uktara Bethany College

Itanagar: In an initiative aimed at empowering students to achieve their career aspirations, the Namsai district information and public relations office in Arunachal Pradesh organized a workshop at Venerable Uktara Bethany College, Mannow on Thursday. The workshop, conducted under the banner of ‘Arunachal Rising Campaign’, in collaboration with AIM Institute, was designed to inspire and guide students in setting and realizing their life goals from an early stage. AIM Institute is the first-ever coaching institution in Namsai district to offer comprehensive preparation for competitive exams such as UPSC, APPSC and APSSB.

The Venerable Uktara Bethany College principal, Sister Janet Mendonca, who inaugurated the workshop, encouraged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing the importance of early preparation and sustained efforts in achieving long-term goals. Lathao circle officer Hage Nari urged the students to be proactive in their educational journey. She emphasized the importance of seeking guidance and mentorship from the beginning of their academic sessions. “Success doesn’t come overnight, it’s a result of consistent effort and strategic planning,” she said.

Maro circle officer Chow Kungkham Namchoom, who is a native of Namsai, shared his personal story of perseverance and success in the face of challenges. He highlighted his journey from a small town in Namsai to becoming a circle officer. Namchoom also explained in detail about the syllabus and pattern of the APPSC examination.

AIM Institute faculty Kingshuk Ghosh led an interactive session with the students, engaging them in discussion about the various streams and examinations available to them. He also provided insights into the processes involved in these competitive exams, as well as the prospects they offer.

AIM Institute MD Cheylaka Hopak also spoke and emphasized the institute’s commitment to continuing such initiatives. Similar workshops will be conducted at Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College, Adi Ningroo, and Arunachal University of Studies in the coming days.

Also Read: Centre to release pending share of Rs 518.38 crore to Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: