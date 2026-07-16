Arunachal inks MoU with Norwegian firm to build India’s first river kinetic clean energy plant

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norwegian firm Tidal Sail AS to implement a 500-kW River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Project for generating clean electricity from river currents.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, will be implemented through the state's Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) with support from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Innovation Norway under the India-Norway Green Partnership.

The project aims to establish India's first River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Plant using Norwegian technology to generate electricity directly from river currents without heavy civil infrastructure.

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