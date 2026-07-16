Arunachal News

Arunachal inks MoU with Norwegian firm to build India’s first river kinetic clean energy plant

Arunachal signs MoU with Norway's Tidal Sail AS to set up India's first 500-kW river kinetic energy project for clean power generation.
Norwegian firm
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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norwegian firm Tidal Sail AS to implement a 500-kW River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Project for generating clean electricity from river currents.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, will be implemented through the state's Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) with support from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Innovation Norway under the India-Norway Green Partnership.

The project aims to establish India's first River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Plant using Norwegian technology to generate electricity directly from river currents without heavy civil infrastructure.

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Arunachal Pradesh Government
Norwegian firm
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