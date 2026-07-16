Temporary Bridge Restores Connectivity to Strategic Damin-Huri Border Outpost

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Road connectivity to the strategically important border outpost of Damin-Huri in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district was restored on Wednesday after a flash flood washed away a key bridge earlier this week.

The bridge was swept away on Monday, cutting off the frontier region and disrupting the movement of residents, essential supplies, emergency services and security personnel. The Kurung Kumey district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, restored the link in collaboration with the 85 Road Construction Company of the Border Roads Organisation by constructing a temporary log bridge despite continuous rain and difficult terrain.

The administration said the operation succeeded through coordinated efforts by engineering teams, officials and the local community. A Quick Response Team also visited Damin-Huri and Parsi Parlo, assessed the damage, interacted with affected families and distributed relief materials.

Officials said the rapid restoration was crucial given Damin-Huri's strategic location near the international border. The administration urged residents to remain alert as heavy monsoon rain continued and kept emergency restoration teams on standby to respond to any further disruptions.

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