Arunachal IPR releases WWII-Themed novel blending local history and culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Information and Public Relations Department of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday released Posthumous Nirvana of Tojo's Father, an English fiction novel by Dr Soyum Potom that revisits forgotten chapters of the Second World War, including the Hump Operation and the Stilwell Road in the China-Burma-India theatre.

The department said the work stands out for reviving historical narratives rarely explored in contemporary literature. The book was formally launched at the IPR director's office in Naharlagun by director Gijum Tali and deputy director Denga Bengia in the presence of DIPR officials and media representatives.

Tali praised Dr Potom for pursuing literature alongside a demanding medical career, saying his dedication "inspires the younger generation to write and share their stories".

He lauded the novel's focus on overlooked wartime events and encouraged the author to continue contributing to Arunachal's literary landscape, including through the Arunachal Literary Festival and district-level activities of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS). He said he would relay this recommendation to the APLS president.

Dr Potom thanked the department for providing a platform for the book's release and said he had infused the novel with local flavour by using Galo proverbs, idioms and phrases. He noted that forgotten social workers such as Tamik Dabi had been referenced "in the right places", reinforcing the book's cultural grounding.

Urging readers to explore the work, Tali said the story "is for all to read".

The novel traces a narrative arc beginning with a 170-year-old letter written by a French anthropologist who visited the Siang frontier in 1855, weaving through the 1940s and into contemporary Arunachal Pradesh. It blends humour, mysticism, adventure and reflections on tradition. Dr Potom, a state health service officer and the sixth child of the late Biso Potom and Miksen Bogo Potom, grew up in the remote Darak circle of West Siang district, where traditional life amid shifting modernity shaped his worldview. This is his debut published work. Posthumous Nirvana of Tojo's Father is available globally on major online platforms.

