Arunachal: IRBn head constable held with drugs during pre-poll checking

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Intensifying security measures ahead of the December 15 panchayat and municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the Itanagar Capital Police has arrested an IRBn head constable after he was found in possession of heroin during a naka-checking operation at the Chimpu check post, officials said on Friday.

The checking was being conducted by Sub Inspector Taba Tate with support from CRPF personnel on Wednesday, when a scooter rider approached the checkpoint and appeared suspicious, police said.

He was intercepted for verification, following which the matter was immediately reported to Itanagar SP Jummar Basar, who instructed swift and lawful action.

A special team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, along with Chimpu Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector N Nishant, SI Tamo Bakhang, SI Jha, ASI Manish and other police staff, reached the spot to take over the operation.

To ensure transparency and maintain legal protocol, town planning officer-cum-special magistrate Dacha Bagang was called to witness the search. An independent witness was also present during the proceedings.

The individual was identified as 44-year-old Jalam Wangpan, a resident of Pumao in Longding district and currently residing at Dokoso Colony, Chimpu. He serves as head constable in ‘A’ Company of the 3rd IRBN. Police said that during the search of the scooter, approximately 7.1 grams of suspected heroin was recovered with an estimated market value of Rs 30,000. The substance was seized, sealed and labelled at the spot as per the NDPS Act. Wangpan was taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Chimpu Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

