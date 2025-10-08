Arunachal Police Nab IRBn Head Constable With Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have apprehended a head constable of the 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and seized 66.28 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, from his possession. According to officials, the accused, 49-year-old Tashi Bapu, a resident of Miji Colony at Bomdila in West Kameng district, was arrested on October 3 following a swift operation led by Sub-Inspector H B Tator, Officer-in-Charge of Bomdila Police Station. During the operation, the police recovered 50 vials containing heroin along with Rs 13,500 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales. Speaking about the case, SI Tator said that Bapu was under police surveillance following credible intelligence inputs about his involvement in drug-related activities. “The accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act. His arrest is part of our sustained effort to eliminate the drug menace from the region,” the officer said. Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bomdila Police Station. Further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the supply and distribution network linked to the accused.

