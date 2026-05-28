Arunachal: Itanagar Bans Commercial Slaughter of Mithuns, Violators to Face ₹20,000 Fine

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The administration of the Itanagar Capital Region in Arunachal Pradesh, has banned the commercial slaughter of Mithuns on Wednesday and warned of a penalty if the order was violated.

Itanagar Capital Region's Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu issued the ban order citing the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1989, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Babu, who is also the chairperson of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), said a fine of Rs 20,000 will be levied for any illegal slaughter.

The APMC vice-chairperson has been appointed as the head of a team tasked with monitoring illegal Mithun slaughter.

The deputy commissioner also directed the superintendents of police of Itanagar and Naharlagun to deploy personnel as and when required by APMC members.

In a separate order, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has ordered the immediate removal of meat, fruit, and vegetable stalls operating along the National Highway NH-415 stretch within the city, stating that they caused traffic congestion and posed a risk to public health.

Shopkeepers and vendors have been directed to remove their structures within 10 days.

Also Read: FMD Outbreak in Mithuns, JE in Pigs