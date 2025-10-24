Arunachal on Alert as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) Kills Mithuns, Japanese Encephalitis Spreads Among Pigs

Itanagar: A double outbreak of animal diseases has put Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district on high alert, with Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) killing several mithuns and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) detected in pigs.

According to veterinary officials, the FMD outbreak has struck the mithun population in Kamba Circle, resulting in at least 18 deaths. The mithun, a semi-domesticated bovine and a vital symbol of tribal heritage, is widely reared across the region for both livelihood and ceremonial purposes.

To contain the disease, the district administration has restricted the transport and sale of meat from hooved animals such as mithuns, pigs, cattle and goats. A quarantine checkpoint has also been established at Wak village—between Aalo and Kamba—to monitor animal movement and curb the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been confirmed among pigs in Libu Bene and nearby villages. Veterinary and health teams have been deployed to carry out vaccination drives, disinfection of sheds and mosquito-control operations.

District Veterinary Officer Dr T. Doke stated that immediate isolation of infected livestock and strict hygiene practices were essential. “We are working closely with local farmers to manage both outbreaks and prevent any spillover to neighbouring areas,” he said.

While Foot-and-Mouth Disease affects only cloven-hoofed animals, Japanese Encephalitis poses a greater risk as it can spread to humans through mosquito bites, with pigs acting as amplifying hosts. Authorities have therefore intensified public awareness efforts and urged residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The twin outbreaks have caused deep concern among farmers and tribal households who depend heavily on livestock for income and cultural observances. Officials have assured that round-the-clock monitoring is underway, and preventive measures will continue until the situation returns to normal.