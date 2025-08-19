Arunachal: Itanagar cops recover 90 stolen, lost mobile phones; 43 returned to owners

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Acting swiftly against the increasing cases of lost and stolen mobile phones in Arunachal Pradesh capital, Itanagar Police have recovered 90 devices, out of which 43 were formally handed over to their rightful owners on Monday at the Itanagar Police Station.

The recovery was made possible by a special team constituted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar and closely monitored by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

The team comprised Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, OC Itanagar PS, constables Sandeep Yadav and Jumli Zirdo. Within a short span of time, the team managed to trace and recover the stolen and missing phones, bringing relief to several citizens.

During the operation, constables Yadav and Zirdo displayed unwavering commitment and dedication towards their duty, which played a key role in the successful recovery drive.

