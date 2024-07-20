Arunachal Police is in pursuit of ISO certification for Itanagar, Niti-Vihar and Chimpu police stations

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Capital Police is in pursuit to achieve ISO certification for the Itanagar, Niti-Vihar and Chimpu police stations.

Earlier, the Itanagar women police station had received ISO certificate. This was revealed to the media by the Capital Police during its annual report submission for the period from July 2023 to July 2024 at SP Conference Hall, today.

Highlighting about crime fighting reports and its success under the leadership of Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, the Capital Police tackled a total of 528 cases this year, ranging from 35 heinous crimes to409 non-heinous offenses and 84 cases under special acts. Out of 528 cases they solved 443 cases cracked, including all 35 heinous crimes.

And in their ongoing battle against narcotics, the Capital Police registered 34 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, apprehending 44 individuals involved in drug trafficking. Their operations led to the seizure of 2.167 kg of heroin and a staggering 18 kg of cannabis, dealing a significant blow to drug networks operating in the region.

The Capital Police made successfully cracked with several high-profile arrests, including that of Majibur Rahman, a wanted for murder and rape who had eluded capture for over a decade.

They dismantled multiple drug trafficking rings, nabbing key players and seizing narcotics worth lakhs of rupees. Their vigilance extended to cracking down on vehicle theft, recovering 63 stolen two-wheelers valued at Rs. 71 lakhs, along with four-wheelers worth Rs 80 lakhs.

In a remarkable recovery effort, they also retrieved jewellery and electronic items worth a staggering 5 crores and uncovered a major fraud case, recovering approximately Rs 92 lakhs in cash.

The Capital Police demonstrated their humanitarian side by rescuing 10 minor girls from human trafficking rings spanning three states, leading to the arrest of 28 individuals involved in this heinous trade.

Their proactive approach extended to managing 43 VIP/VVIP visits, securing 196 events including exams and religious processions, and handling over 4 lakh attendees with utmost professionalism.

Along with the law activity the Capital Police engaged extensively with the community through innovative outreach programs. Including music concerts, MMA events and marathons to raise awareness against drug abuse, and organizing blood donation camps, they launched e-services for seamless police verifications, conducted health camps for their personnel and families.

Further, they also highlighted their future goals for ISO certification for Itanagar, Niti-Vihar and Chimpu police stations after Itanagar, Library cum recreational centre for children at Women Police station, Itanagar. A legal and trauma counseling centre for abused victims at WPS Itanagar was also set up.

