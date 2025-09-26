Arunachal: ITI instructors gain AI skills to revolutionise vocational training

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant move to modernise vocational education, the Arunachal Pradesh Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) department, in collaboration with the Rural Development Society (RDS), and Germany’s TUD FaCE Institute, organised a two-day workshop on “Empowering ITI Instructors with Artificial Intelligence for Smarter Teaching & Training” at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, at Naharlagun, near here.

The program aimed to equip Industrial Training Institute (ITI) instructors with AI-driven tools and techniques to enhance teaching efficiency, improve learning outcomes, and foster innovation in vocational education.

SDE director Sibo Passing highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in ITI training. He said AI tools can personalise instruction, automate repetitive tasks, and provide real-time feedback, enabling instructors to better engage students and address diverse learning needs.

Passing stressed that strategic adoption of AI in ITI curricula can prepare students with industry-relevant skills, strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s workforce. Assistant director Jumbom Riba described the workshop as a progressive step toward modernizing ITI training in the state.

He noted that AI integration introduces innovative teaching approaches, aligns vocational education with the evolving job market, and empowers instructors with data-driven methods for personalised training. Trainer from TUD FaCE institute Germany, Jorg Hafer, shared his expertise on AI-driven curriculum development.

He provided practical frameworks for designing adaptive curricula, developing intelligent teaching tools, and implementing personalized learning models. Hafer emphasised the critical role of AI in enhancing instructor effectiveness and student engagement.

