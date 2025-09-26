MMU to Serve as Lifeline for Rural Patients in Arunachal’s Siang District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing Thursday said the launch of the first mobile medical unit (MMU) in Siang district of the state, would serve as a “moving hospital,” bringing critical healthcare to patients in far-flung villages who are unable to reach hospitals or health centres.

Flagging off the MMU at Boleng, in the district, the minister lauded the initiative as a milestone in healthcare delivery and appealed to people to avail the facility while also assisting in its cleanliness and upkeep to ensure long-term benefit. The MMU was launched in coordination with the district medical officer and jointly flagged off by the minister and Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu.

The event was attended by DMO Johny Darang, ZPC Oshi Pabin Mibang, administrative officers, and head of offices of the district.

The fully equipped medical van has a dedicated doctor, nurse, lab technician, data entry operator, and driver, and will cover the vast expanse of the district. It will provide free medicines, consultations, and advanced diagnostic facilities including liver and kidney function tests, blood sugar, HIV, malaria, scrub typhus, and blood grouping.

Funded under the outreach activities of the National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC) for four years, the MMU will be operated by the Siang Rural Development Society, at Laimekuri, in Dhemaji district of Assam, in coordination with the DMO.

