Arunachal: J T Tagam re-elected AEDMA president, Tarh Tadam new GS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: J T Tagam has been re-elected as the president of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) for a second term, while Tarh Tadam has been elected as the general secretary for the 2025-28 session.

The announcement was made during AEDMA's third conference-cum-election held at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here on Sunday. In a first, AEDMA conducted its election through a direct nomination system for the two top posts.

Out of 28 eligible votes, 21 were cast. Tagam secured unanimous support with all 21 votes for the president's post, while Tadam received 15 votes to become the new general secretary.

After his re-election, Tagam said the new executive team would work towards the welfare of digital media houses and strengthen the ecosystem for electronic and online journalism in the state.

He stressed ensuring effective implementation of the unified advertisement policy covering both print and digital media, along with timely empanelment and advertisement issuance. He also proposed establishing a dedicated AEDMA office to streamline operations.

Expressing gratitude for the support from members, general secretary Tadam assured that he would work with commitment to meet the expectations placed upon him.

The election proceedings were chaired by Techi Tat and coordinated by Yasum Sonam.

Following the election, Tagam appointed Shambo Flago and Takam Sonia as advisors, while Theim Maureen Lhouvum and Victor Rabha were appointed as vice presidents of the west and east respectively, along with Yasum Sonam as assistant general secretary.

