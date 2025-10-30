Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein hails Cabinet decisions on Pay Commission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and the decision to ensure affordable fertilisers for farmers in the upcoming Rabi season.

He called the moves 'a strong reflection of the Prime Minister's commitment to the welfare of government employees and the prosperity of farmers across the nation'.

Reacting to the Cabinet decisions, Mein said the 8th Central Pay Commission, which will review pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees, is expected to boost fairness, motivation and the overall well-being of our dedicated workforce, adding that the revised structure is expected to be implemented from January 1 next year.

"These measures reaffirm the Centre's intent to empower those who serve the nation tirelessly," he said in a post on X.

Welcoming the approval of new nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates to keep input costs stable for farmers, Mein said the Cabinet's allocation of Rs 37,952 crore will ensure continuous availability of fertilisers like DAP and NPKS at affordable prices despite fluctuating global rates.

"This decision is a testament to the government's resolve to support every farmer for a prosperous harvest," he said in another social media post, expressing confidence that the move will greatly benefit cultivators in Arunachal Pradesh as well.

The deputy chief minister added that both decisions highlight the continued focus of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on inclusive development, economic stability and safeguarding the interests of people contributing to the country's growth.

He noted that reforms aimed at improving livelihoods, whether through support for government employees or strengthening agricultural sustainability, "reflect a vision of a stronger and self-reliant Bharat."

