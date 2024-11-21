Arunachal: Joint Operation Leads To Seizure Of Illegal Timber Raft In Siang River

PASIGHAT: In a significant action against illegal timber smuggling, a joint team from the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary's Sibiyamukh Wildlife Range and Mebo Forest Range under Pasighat Forest Division intercepted a raft carrying 155 logs near Tarotamak in the Siang River on Monday. The raft was headed for Assam.
The consignment, comprising logs of Bombax ceiba (locally known as Ximolu in Assamese and Singgi in Adi), was spotted by a patrolling team stationed at the Sibiya-Chapori camp along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
Acting swiftly, Mebo Range Officer (RO) D. Koyu and his team joined forces with the Sibiyamukh Wildlife Range team to seize and destroy the logs using a chainsaw, as logistical constraints prevented them from removing the logs from the river.
Five contractual laborers from Assam, allegedly involved in the operation, were detained and later released after signing a personal bond, promising not to engage in similar activities in the future. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the masterminds behind the illegal timber racket.
Pasighat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hano Moda issued a stern warning to field staff, emphasizing zero tolerance for corruption or collusion with timber operators, with strict action promised against violators.
A senior forest official noted that illegal timber transportation via the Siang River often involves corrupt insiders who mislead patrols or tip off smugglers. Similar incidents were recently reported by Eco-Development Committee teams, highlighting the persistent threat of timber smuggling in the region.
