Arunachal Pradesh SDE and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sign MoU for ITI Trainee Adoption

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) department and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Pvt Ltd have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), whereby TKM would adopt the trainees of the motor vehicle mechanic trade of the Industrial Training Institute at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district of the state.

The adaptation programme would be part of TKM's Corporate Social Responsibility Toyota Technical Education Programme (T-TEP).

The pact was inked between SDE director Tom Ratan and TKM general manager Sachin Sharma here on Tuesday, an official communiqué informed here on Wednesday.

Spelling out the significance of the MoU, SDE secretary Bullo Mamu said that the MoU inked with a private company was an effort of the department to offer high-end skill training to the ITI trainees to make them employable.

"Apart from the regular ITI curriculum and their own syllabus, TKM would initially train 45 trainees of the motor mechanic trade of ITI Roing. Over a period of two years, they would be trained and skilled to make them employable in Toyota or any other private company', informed the secretary.

Explaining further, Mamu said that unlike the normal training program of sending our youth outside the state for skill training, the said training will take place within the state, and employment will also be generated within the state.

"Camdir Toyota, located at Lekhi, near here, is the training programme partner. Our trainees will receive training under their mentorship, do their internship and on-the-job training at their workshop to be employable in their company after the end of the training programme," Mamu said, adding that if the convergence and collaboration between the department and Toyota proves to be a successful venture, the department would further explore roping in more private companies within the state to train the ITI trainees as per their standard to make them employable.

As per the pact, TKM would depute a trained instructor to train the MMV trainees at ITI Roing, provide the entire study materials and training equipment, and facilitate the visit of the trainees to Camdir Motors for their practical training, the communiqué added.

Also Read: Arunachal to Strengthen Hospital Security Following Violent Incident

Also Watch: