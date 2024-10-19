Arunachal: KDO Students and Ayang Foundation Organize Successful Blood Donation Camp in Pasighat

PASIGHAT: The Kuri Dajum Olung (KDO) Students' Union, in association with the Ayang Foundation, yesterday conducted a voluntary blood donation camp at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) at Pasighat.

A sufficient number of people attended the function, and 28 units of blood were collected from 26 males and 2 females who attended. Some of them could not give their blood as they were too lean and had low blood pressure.

The blood donation camp was conducted at the BPGH blood bank, and was supported by key members of the KDO Welfare Society, including General Secretary Tayi Taki, Chairman of KDO Keling Kebang, Tahing Taga, Publicity Secretary Otobi Tamut, Pasighat Unit President Bilom Taga, General Secretary Siang Tamut, Health & Hygiene Secretary Orik Paleng, and the founding Chairman of the Ayang Foundation, Smty Aini Taki Taloh.

The representatives of KDO, during the camp, reminded the CBOs of the voluntary blood donation campaigns as a humane action. "Many patients will require blood urgently to undergo various treatments like surgeries, cancer treatments, and care for newborns. By donating blood, we perform a noble and selfless service," said KDO members. Tahing Taga thanked voluntary donors from other organizations and wished for the good health and future of KDO's student wing.

Smty Ain Taki Taloh, one of the prominent advocates in Arunachal Pradesh and North East, expressed her excitement about being a part of this cause. "When the KDO students approached me about organizing a blood donation camp, I was ready to go for it.". Donating blood is one of the noblest acts of helping others, according to her. She has been donating blood for many years, and her commitment will not end anytime soon. The Ayang Foundation conducts regular blood donation programs without expecting anything in return. Her volunteers affectionately call her 'Ayi' or 'Mother' because she has dedicated time to this cause.

BPGH Blood Bank officer Dr. Dilem Modi thanked KDO and Ayang for their efforts in reaching out to patients in need. "No better service can be provided than donating blood; it helps save lives. Healthy adults aged 18 to 65 years are qualified to give blood, but men can do so every three months, while women every four months, " Dr. Modi said.

The very successful blood donation camp shows the spirit of community service and puts up a slogan because of the continuing need for voluntary blood donations to support critical situations.