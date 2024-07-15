Mizoram: Tighter Security Measures Implemented Along Indo-Myanmar Border in Lawngtlai District

AIZAWL: Security along Indo-Myanmar border in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district is set to be tightened. This follows recent announcement by Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy. In meeting with civil society leaders including Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) Reddy shared concerns about individuals from Myanmar’s Rakhine state entering district.

Reddy stated he has discussed situation with Assam Rifles. The paramilitary force guards border. He assured that comprehensive security measures would be implemented. Police patrols in border areas would be increased. This is to ensure better vigilance.

CYLA has claimed that Arakan Army militants from Myanmar’s Rakhine state recently entered Lawngtlai town. They were armed. Reddy acknowledged presence of many refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh in district. District shares borders with both countries. While humanitarian assistance and relief are being provided these refugees Reddy stressed importance of prioritizing security and safety of local residents.

Addressing embargo enforced by CYLA. This restricts fuel transportation to Myanmar. Reddy called for free flow of essential commodities and trade. He also reported receiving information about individuals collecting fees from vehicles. Urged CYLA leaders to identify and take action against those involved in such illegal activities.

CYLA leaders explained that fuel transport restrictions aim to curb illegal trading activities. They are not intended to create problems for locals. Volunteers also inspect other commodities to ensure no illegal items are transported. They requested Deputy Commissioner to monitor petrol and diesel stocks closely. Also to track movement of people from Myanmar’s Rakhine state within district.

Additionally, CYLA leaders urged Reddy to require valid identity cards from individuals operating hotels and restaurants in district. They submitted a representation asking not to deport refugees from Bangladesh. Also to establish additional security checkposts and temporary beat posts in remote border villages.

Reddy assured that district administration is taking cautious approach to balancing humanitarian aid with security needs of local residents. Ongoing collaboration between the administration and civil society organizations. This aims to address complex challenges. These challenges are faced by border district.