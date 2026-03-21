Arunachal Launches Helpline to Combat LPG Hoarding Amid Global Supply Disruptions

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ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Capital Region administration has launched a helpline to prevent hoarding, black marketing, and price manipulation of LPG cylinders amid panic buying triggered by global supply chain disruptions, an official said on Friday. Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu said residents can report such irregularities through the helpline number 9862024299 or by emailing complaints to icrdfcso@gmail.com. He said the administration will keep the identity of complainants strictly confidential. Earlier, on March 18, the administration issued a notice to monitor the supply of LPG Itanagar Capital Region launches LPG helpline to curb hoarding and black marketing amid panic buying over supply disruptions.and petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) after reports indicated that some consumers were booking excess cylinders, raising concerns about possible artificial scarcity in the capital region.

The administration has warned that it will take strict action against those found involved in hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders.

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