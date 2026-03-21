Arunachal Governor Parnaik extends Eid greetings to people

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Friday extended Eid greetings to the people, stating that the festival underscores the importance of fostering generosity and sharing with the less fortunate. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

“This blessed occasion reminds us of the importance of sharing with the less fortunate, fostering generosity, and extending kindness to one another, thereby reinforcing the spirit of benevolence and social harmony,” Parnaik said in a message.

He expressed hope that the festival would usher in goodwill, peace, and harmony, strengthening the bonds of mutual respect and understanding among all communities. “I pray for Allah’s choicest blessings upon all, wishing everyone happiness, good health, and prosperity, and for the continued strengthening of the values of unity, brotherhood, and our cherished composite society,” the Governor added.

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