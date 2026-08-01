Arunachal launches statewide crackdown on pharmacies over safety, licensing violations

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Health Services (Drugs Control Administration) launched a statewide inspection drive targeting pharmacies and pharmaceutical establishments to enforce compliance with drug regulations and ensure public safety.

Assistant Drugs Controller and Controlling Authority Gebomb Taying directed all zonal licensing authorities and drug control officers to inspect retail drug outlets following complaints over non-compliance, improper medicine storage and the absence of qualified pharmacists.

The inspections will verify licensing documents, compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, infrastructure, pharmacist appointments, drug licences, cold-chain storage, stock records and purchase invoices. Officials will also check for expired, counterfeit or unapproved medicines and verify pharmacists' credentials and physical presence during business hours.

Inspecting officers have been asked to submit their reports by August 14, while district medical officers have been directed to facilitate the drive. The Directorate said the initiative aims to ensure that medicines sold across the state are safe, effective and dispensed only by qualified professionals.

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