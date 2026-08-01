Steel bridge launched over Kumey River to restore Arunachal border connectivity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) successfully launched a steel bridge over the Kumey River at Huri in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, restoring a crucial link to the remote border village near the Line of Actual Control with China.

The project was carried out under the supervision of BRTF Huri Officer Commanding Sandeep Tiwari in coordination with the district administration. Tiwari said the remaining work would be completed within three to four days, allowing the Damin-Huri road to reopen for all types of vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said the bridge would be fully completed in the first week of August.

The earlier 66-metre Bailey hanging bridge was washed away by flash floods on July 13 after heavy rainfall caused the Kumey River to swell, cutting off Huri village and nearby border outposts. Temporary log crossings had been built to facilitate pedestrian movement and emergency relief.

Engineering teams are now completing the approach road and structural finishing to restore full all-weather connectivity to the strategically important border area.

Also Read: Meghalaya to Set Up Narcotics Hub at Ratacherra to Tighten Grip on Drug Trafficking