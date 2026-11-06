Meghalaya Government Stands Firm on Rs 151-Crore Shillong Ropeway Amid Opposition

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has reiterated its commitment to the proposed Rs 151-crore Shillong ropeway project despite opposition, with Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh warning that attempts to stall the initiative could affect the state's investment climate for decades.

Lyngdoh said portraying Meghalaya as an unstable investment destination could undermine its economic prospects for the next 40 years or longer. He also suggested that political instigation could be behind the opposition, more than a year ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

The minister said the government would proceed with the project while continuing consultations with stakeholders.

The company had applied for a trade licence in May, which was expected to be issued shortly. He also confirmed that the lock on the company's premises had been broken on Wednesday.

Ruling out shifting the project to another location, Lyngdoh said the government had obtained the necessary clearances and permissions from Union ministries and other authorities.

Responding to environmental concerns, he said Shillong Peak was more than 3.15 km from the project sites. He added that the government was willing to take stakeholders to Sikkim to familiarise them with ropeway infrastructure.

Lyngdoh said consultations had been held with the Raid Laban Durbar Pyllun and seven Durbars, but attendance had remained poor despite repeated efforts. He maintained that those who attended had signed in support of the project.

Citing an April 27, 2022, notification of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he said aerial ropeway projects were recommended for exclusion from the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, subject to environmental safeguards.

The minister said the agreement between the government and the Raid Durbar Pyllun was binding upon signing and had no cooling-off period.

He reiterated that the government remained open to dialogue but was committed to implementing the project.

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