Arunachal Leaders Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Leaders in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, paid heartfelt homage to Assam’s musical legend Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on Friday. Khandu, who convened a meeting of NDA legislators here, informed in a social media post that the gathering began with a two-minute silence for the celebrated singer. “United in tribute, a two-minute silence was observed with the NDA legislators, remembering Shri Zubeen Garg. From Assam to the farthest corners of the Northeast, his music inspired millions and became a source of pride for the country,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“Our prayers for his soul’s peace accompanied this silence, honouring the joy and unity his music brought to countless lives,” the chief minister added. Zubeen Garg, best known nationally for his iconic ‘Ya Ali’ song, drowned in the sea in Singapore while swimming without a life jacket.

His sudden passing has sent shockwaves across the Northeast and beyond.

His mortal remains were flown to New Delhi around midnight on Saturday and further flown to Guwahati early Sunday morning. After being taken to his residence at Kahilipara, the coffin was opened, his face placed in public view while the rest of his body was draped in a traditional ‘gamosa’.

Later, thousands of grieving fans poured into the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati’s Sarusajai to bid farewell to the beloved singer. Many devotees had camped outside the venue overnight, while others thronged from early morning as authorities made elaborate arrangements.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Arunachal today, unveil infra projects worth Rs 5,000 crore

Also Watch: