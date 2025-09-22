When Zubeen Garg confessed that his top songs came to him when he was drunk

Zubeen Garg has left an irre placeable lega cy behind him. The well-known Assamese singer had a shining career, spanning decades during which he created songs that became classics.

The death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has left a huge void in the hearts of his millions of fans, followers, and friends. Garg breathed his last after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on Sept 19, 2025. He had gone to the tropical country to attend the North East Festival and was set to perform on Friday, the same day he died.

Millions of his fans are still in disbelief over the shocking news. Zubeen was a well-known Assamese singer, but beyond the Northeast region of the country, he won admirers nationwide with his soulful voice. He also worked in Bollywood and gave hits such as ‘’Ya Ali'', ‘’Dil Tu Hi Bataa'', ‘’Jaane Kya Chahe Mann'', among others.

When Zubeen Garg revealed alcohol inspired some of his biggest hits

As the world mourns the singer’s death, we look back at the time when he revealed that he wrote most of his famous songs while drunk.

Speaking on a podcast with POP Pavelopedia, Garg opened up about his drinking habit, revealing that many of his best songs were recorded when he was intoxicated.

Discussing whether drinking had affected his work, Zubeen shared, via HT, “Drinking made me a patient two years back. Yes, it was bad, I am trying to control it, but. I was 22 years old when I started drinking in 1995. I regret it sometimes, but most of the biggest songs I made were when I was drunk.''

Comparing himself with Irish footballer George Best, who used to play the games while drunk, he shared, ''I am like George Best. He was drunk all the time and scored all the goals. He was the best player.'' Regarded as one of the most influential musicians in Assam, Garg sang in over 40 languages and dialects, including Bishnupriya Manipuri, Adi, Boro, English, Goalpariya, Kannada, Karbi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu. He was also a multi-instrumentalist, skilled in playing 12 instruments, including the dhol, dotara, drums, tabla, and others.

In the Hindi music industry, he gained recognition after singing ‘’Ya Ali'' for the film Gangster in 2006. The song became a superhit and remains one of his most iconic songs.

All about Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg primarily has sung in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi language films. In addition, he has also sung in other languages and dialects that include Kannada, Karbi, Odia, Boro, and Sindhi, among others. He was also a multi-instrumentalist and has played more than 10 instruments that include guitar, drums, and mandolin, among others.

Zubeen Garg made his breakthrough in Bollywood from the movie Gangster with the song Ya Ali, and got him accolades as well. He has also sung for several other films, including Gaddaar, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Kaante, and Dil Se, among others. He has released several Assamese albums such as Xapunor Xur (1992), Junaki Mon (1993), Maya (1994), Asha (1995) etc. Before he moved to Mumbai in 1995, he released his first bihu album Ujan Piriti which was a commercial success. (Agencies).

