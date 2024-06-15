Arunachal: Life Saving Foundation organizes blood donation camp in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Capital Police, in collaboration with the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, organized blood donation camp at TRIHMS and RK Mission hospital on Thursday. The camp was held in partnership with the VKV Alumni Association, TRIHMS Naharlagun and RKM Hospital, Itanagar, on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, 2024. The theme for this year was ‘20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You Blood Donors’.

Deputy Commissioner, Sweta Nagarkoti Mehta, highlighted the critical importance of blood donation. She appealed to all to come forward voluntarily for this noble cause, which has the potential to save countless lives. Additional Superintendent of Police, Capital, Angad Mehta, IPS, Swamiji Maharaj of RKM, the Chairman of VKVAA, and other esteemed speakers also addressed the gathering, encouraging and appreciating the efforts of all voluntary blood donors. The blood donation camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from Capital Police personnel, police recruits from PTC Banderdewa, VKVAA members, students and the general public.

The event achieved a remarkable milestone, collecting a record-breaking 260 units of blood in a single day - the highest number ever recorded in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Assam: Udayak Project Celebrates 34th Raising Day and World Blood Donor Day with Successful Blood Donation Camp (sentinelassam.com)