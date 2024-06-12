Assam: Udayak Project Celebrates 34th Raising Day and World Blood Donor Day with Successful Blood Donation Camp

TINSUKIA: Udayak Project of Border Roads Organization located at Doomdooma Town organized a blood donation camp on Tuesday on the occasion of its 34th Raising Day and World Blood Donor Day. The camp was inaugurated by Chief Engineer of Udayak Project, Rajiv Sharma. A total of 8 teams participated in the camp represented by Headquarters Udayak Project, National Technical Research Organization, Aeronautical Research Centre, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 1 Vikas and 48 Border Roads Task Force and 752 Border Roads Task Force under Udayak Project.

Dr Jimmy Pal Karketa and Dr Rajdeep of Blood Bank, Assam Medical College Hospital Dibrugarh along with their paramedical team collected about 67 units of blood for the blood bank. Though about 100 blood donors participated, 67 donors donated blood after been declared fit to donate blood by doctors. Dr. M Sevlaraj of HQ CE (P) Udayak and his Medical Team had organized the blood donation camp with the help of AMCH Dibrugarh which is the care referral hospital for the troops deployed in Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: NABARD-Sponsored Assistant Electrician Skill Development Programme Launched at Dalmia Institute in Hojai District

Also Watch: