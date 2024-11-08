Arunachal: Low Enrollment Leads To Closure Of 47 Schools In Lower Subansiri

ITANAGAR: A significant number of government schools in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh are on the verge of closure due to low enrollment of students.

During a recent visit, Education Minister PD Sona revealed that 36 schools have already closed, and another 11 are on the brink of closure.

He stated that 36 schools have been closed, and 11 have been proposed for closure out of 72 government schools in the district, leaving only 25 functional schools in the district.

The minister pointed out the issue of low enrollment and high pupil-teacher ratios as major concerns. He highlighted the need to consolidate schools and distribute resources more effectively.