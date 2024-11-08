Arunachal: Parnaik Urges Rajputana Rifles to Uphold Armed Forces Traditions in Safeguarding the Nation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has exhorted the officers and troops of the Rajputana Rifles (2 Raj Rif) to uphold the distinguished traditions of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation.

Participating in the 208th Raising Day and 25th anniversary of the Kargil War celebration of the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles at Barrackpore Cantonment in West Bengal on November 5, the Governor stressed the need to train hard and evolve drills to fight in mountainous terrain.

Parnaik, who was commissioned in 2 Rajputana Rifles of Tololing fame, emphasised group cohesion, honing combat skills, and keeping the soldiers physically and mentally strong, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed here on Thursday.

The highlight of the programme was the presence of West Bengal Governor Dr. C V Ananda Bose in the anniversary celebration of the battalion.

The unit programme included a ‘Wreath Laying’ ceremony on the unit’s memorial as a mark of respect for gallant officers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil Battle.

It was followed by honouring ‘Veer Naris’ of war casualties, promising them the fullest support by the unit.

The evening function included the presentation of an elaborate documentary on the Kargil War, including operations executed by the unit and the capture of Tololing and area three pimples.

This initial success provided momentum to the Indian operations, leading to victory in the Kargil operations.

A silver memento dedicated to all those who fought in the Kargil War was unveiled by the governor along with his West Bengal counterpart.

The solemn functions summed up the spirit and ethos of 2 Rajputana Rifles, which were raised as the XXth Bombay Native Infantry in 1817, later known as the 120th Rajputana Infantry. It is the oldest Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army and has a glorious record of ‘victories’ fought since its raising, winning the first ever ‘Victoria Cross’ in the battle of Bushire (Persia) in 1856.

The unit fought in the 1999 Kargil War and captured Tololing Top and the area around Point 4590, which was a turning point of the war. The 2 RAJ RIF’s capture of the peak was the Indian Army’s first victory.

2 Raj Rif Commanding Officer Col Pradeep Kumar Sangwan briefed the Governor on the accomplishments of the unit in the recent past. He also showcased the achievements of the unit in various competitions in the peace station, the communiqué added.

Also Read: Arunachal: Parnaik proposes education, cultural exchange programmes with West Bengal

Also Watch: