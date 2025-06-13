Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DC Visits Landslide-Affected Areas in Ziro Valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme on Thursday visited several landslide-affected areas in Ziro Valley to assess the extent of the damage and coordinate necessary restoration measures. The DC's visit covered Rann Poliyang Kobbi, where two people lost their lives on May 30, along with the rain-battered National Highway-13, which connects Ziro to Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts, and Seeh Lake at Biiri, among other impacted locations. Perme instructed the Highway executive engineer and officials from Puna Hinda Construction to stay vigilant and ensure that men and machinery remain on standby for quick response to any landslides or road blockages along NH-13, especially with more rainfall anticipated during June and July. She was accompanied by Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, SDO Hage Tarung, DDMO Nima Drema, EE Highway Hage Tachang, and officials from Puna Hinda Constructions during the inspection.

Also Read: Arunachal: Dead Body Found Near Lekhi Bridge in Naharlagun

Also Watch: