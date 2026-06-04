Arunachal: Lower Subansiri district achieves 100% tap water coverage under JJM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent functional household tap connection coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), officials said on Wednesday.

The district provided piped drinking water to all 5,740 rural households, covering two blocks, 109 panchayats, 200 villages and 271 habitations.

The achievement was reviewed during a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) chaired by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme at Ziro.

Officials said a 10-member district technical unit was constituted to support maintenance and monitoring of rural water supply schemes to ensure sustainability of the infrastructure...

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