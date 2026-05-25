Meghalaya Faces Setback in JJM Implementation Due to Fund Delays

CORRESPNDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak on Saturday said that a large number of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects in Meghalaya have virtually come to a standstill due to delays in the release of payments from the Centre, severely affecting local contractors and slowing the pace of implementation across the state.

With hundreds of rural drinking water projects witnessing prolonged delays and several works remaining suspended for months, the state government admitted that the pending release of funds under the Centre’s revised payment mechanism has created a major bottleneck in execution, particularly for smaller and local contractors dependent on timely disbursement of dues. The disclosure came at a time when Meghalaya had already achieved 83.83 per cent household tap water connectivity under the flagship scheme, but mounting payment hurdles are now threatening to derail the pace of implementation.

Marak said that the state has been struggling to clear contractors’ dues because payments from the Government of India are yet to be released under the newly introduced Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Sparsh payment system, which requires states to fulfil multiple conditions before funds are sanctioned.

“Practically, JJM projects are on hold at the moment because we are awaiting payment from the Government of India. So, all the projects, apart from those handled by big firms and companies, especially those involving smaller and local contractors, are on hold because we have not been able to pay them till now,” Marak said. Explaining the reasons behind the delay, the Minister said, “There are several reasons for the delay in payments because, as you are aware, the Government of India has introduced the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Sparsh payment system. Before payments can begin under this system, the Government of India has laid down several conditions for all states.”

He said the Meghalaya government had already completed some of the required procedures and was continuing work on the remaining conditions laid down by the Centre. “We are carrying out that work and have already completed some of the requirements. We are undertaking reconciliation of expenditures and Jal Seva Ankalan. Almost everything is nearing completion, but there are other conditions as well, and the Meghalaya government is working very earnestly on the ground,” he stated. Marak further revealed that the matter had recently been discussed with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the Centre’s requirements.

“Recently, I had a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and apprised him of all the conditions that the Government of India had put forward. The Chief Minister directed the additional chief engineers who were present at the meeting to take strict action against those not complying with the directions,” he said.

The Minister added that other agencies and institutions, including District Councils, had also been instructed to comply with the conditions mandated by the Centre. “Other departments are also involved, including District Councils, and they have been directed to comply with the requirements laid down by the Government of India. We are working on this and, once all the required criteria are fulfilled, we will be able to make payments,” he said.

Expressing confidence over the eventual completion of the projects, Marak said the government remained hopeful of meeting the target timeline once pending payments are released.

“Once we receive all the required approvals, we will be able to make payments, and I remain hopeful that we will complete the projects within the target period before 2028,” he said.

The Minister also disclosed that the payment crisis had persisted for nearly two years, leading to the suspension of several projects in different parts of the state. “The projects have remained on hold for one and a half years. Payments have not been made since March 31, 2024. In Meghalaya, however, we had been making payments because of certain incentives received from the Government of India due to our performance. I would say it has now been nearly two years that payments have remained stalled, and some projects have consequently been put on hold,” Marak added.

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