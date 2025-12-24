Arunachal: Lower Subansiri NCORD steps up anti-drug drive, plans joint surveys

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 14th district-level NCORD (Narco Coordination) review meeting in Lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh, resolved to intensify awareness campaigns and conduct joint surveys around educational institutions and other vulnerable locations to curb drug abuse and illegal cultivation of narcotic substances.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme at the district secretariat in Ziro, the district headquarters, on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra briefed members on follow-up actions since the previous meeting, stating that the district police have prioritized awareness generation by conducting at least five outreach camps every month in schools and colleges, addressing the lack of knowledge that often drives youth towards drugs and contraband substances.

Appreciating the sustained efforts of the police department and the district-level NCORD committee, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for continued vigilance, preventive measures, and active community participation to protect the youth from the menace of drugs.

The committee also decided to carry out joint inspections of premises and surroundings of all educational institutions and other identified suspicious locations to check illegal cultivation of opium, bhang, and marijuana before the next NCORD meeting.

It further resolved to collaborate with NGOs such as AWAZ and Tanii Supun Dukun to strengthen community participation and awareness.

District Medical Officer Dr Millo Kunya and ICDS Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati shared suggestions on prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation related to substance abuse.

Trade Development Officer-cum-DIPRO in-charge Tai Arun, along with personnel from the police, ITBP, and CRPF, were among those present.

Also Read: Arunachal: Tirap DC leads anti-drug drive at Changthing rehab centre