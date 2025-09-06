Arunachal: Tirap DC leads anti-drug drive at Changthing rehab centre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The district level NCORD committee, led by Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran, on Friday visited the Divine Wellness Foundation rehab centre to strengthen the fight against substance abuse and support ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

During the visit, the DC, accompanied by superintendent of police Aditya and senior officials from ICDS, tax & excise, health, agriculture, and IPT Khonsa, interacted with 11 inmates housed at the centre.

He urged them to rely on inner strength and willpower for lasting recovery, warning against reconnecting with former drug-using peers. He also announced incentives for informants providing information on drug suppliers, assuring confidentiality.

The SP encouraged inmates to adopt sports and recreational activities like carom and volleyball to rebuild positive mindsets, stressing; “Life is precious. do not waste it in addictions. Choose a healthy and fulfilling life.”

Health officials raised alarm over unsafe syringe use in Tirap, with 60 Hepatitis-B and HIV cases already registered, while agriculture experts suggested farming as a productive alternative for rehabilitation. ICDS deputy director H Bangsia highlighted the immense suffering faced by families of addicts, urging inmates to cut ties with peddlers and live responsibly.

As encouragement, the NCORD team distributed rice, a volleyball set, a carom board, and sweets to the inmates.

Also Read: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Highlights Civil Aviation Growth Under Modi

Also Watch: