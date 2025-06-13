Arunachal: Man arrested for allegedly molesting minor girl in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Capital Police for allegedly sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl in March this year, a senior police official said.

Tai Shiva, the accused, who serves as the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Forum, was arrested from Doimukh on Wednesday night while reportedly attempting to flee, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said in a statement. Following the arrest, the Special Judge (POCSO) Yupia on Thursday granted a four-day police custody remand to enable custodial interrogation and collection of evidence.

A case has been registered at Itanagar Women Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The incident came to light when the minor girl’s parents noticed sudden behavioural changes in her and filed a formal complaint at the Women Police Station, Itanagar, on Wednesday, Singh said.

The investigation team, comprising women police station officer-in-charge sub inspector Tage Ami, along with SIs Samuel Ngupok and Padam Padi and constable Sandeep Yadav, acted swiftly and apprehended the accused the same night. The Capital Police have assured that the investigation will be conducted in a fair, thorough, and sensitive manner, strictly adhering to the provisions of the POCSO Act.

The identity of the victim and her family is being protected to maintain their privacy and dignity. The public has been urged to refrain from speculation or sharing information that could compromise the victim’s privacy and to allow the law to take its course.

